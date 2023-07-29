Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Update

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the June 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Teknova news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,580 shares of company stock worth $20,749. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,379. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.14. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.