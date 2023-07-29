Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

