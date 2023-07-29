AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $75.59. 10,891,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,347. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.