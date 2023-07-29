AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,078 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.86 on Friday, hitting $383.48. 56,626,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,640,746. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.33. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.