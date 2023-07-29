Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) rose 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 107,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 75,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market cap of C$11.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

About Altiplano Metals

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

