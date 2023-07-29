AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 10.3%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.55. 35,109,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 29,845,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.42.
AMC Entertainment Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,391,009 shares of company stock worth $60,248,246 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $3,873,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 420,536 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
