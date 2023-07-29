American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading Up 0.3%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 9,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 14,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

American Acquisition Opportunity Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Institutional Trading of American Acquisition Opportunity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAO. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth about $881,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity by 81.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States American Acquisition Opportunity Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

