American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19 to $5.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $85.42 on Friday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.