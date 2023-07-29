American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Head to Head Analysis

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Financial Group and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $151.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.29%. Given American Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Financial Group and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.04 billion 1.48 $898.00 million $9.62 12.69 SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.73 -$386.80 million ($0.38) -24.96

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 11.40% 23.44% 3.26% SiriusPoint -1.28% -1.59% -0.28%

Summary

American Financial Group beats SiriusPoint on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

