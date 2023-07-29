American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Up 111.1% in July

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

American Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. American Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.18.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment ( NYSE:NYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($4.43). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 69.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Strategic Investment will post -6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.