American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.8% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

NYSE AMT opened at $188.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.38%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

