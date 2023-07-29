American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 2.2 %

AMT stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.97. 1,695,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.