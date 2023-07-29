American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 243,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 96,662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

