American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.72 to $4.82 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average is $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

