American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.72 to $4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,187. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

