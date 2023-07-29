Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) vs. Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Head to Head Analysis

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.89 billion 2.99 -$19.44 million ($0.02) -1,599.00 Ventas $4.13 billion 4.66 -$47.45 million ($0.18) -267.37

Americold Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -0.16% -0.12% -0.06% Ventas -1.64% -0.66% -0.28%

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -4,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out -999.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Americold Realty Trust and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ventas 0 2 4 1 2.86

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $34.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Summary

Ventas beats Americold Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

