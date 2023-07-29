Ampfield Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ampfield Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,622 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 22.4% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Five Below worth $33,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.45. The stock had a trading volume of 711,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.55 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.13.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.59.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

