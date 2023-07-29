Analyzing Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integrated Ventures and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

49.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -153.62% -51.35% -29.99% Crescent Capital BDC 5.49% 8.98% 4.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.23 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 5.36 $15.54 million $0.21 80.43

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

