Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.09 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,325,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,276. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

