Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

