ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.2 %

ANSYS stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 424,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.35 and its 200-day moving average is $306.71. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

