Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $117,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

