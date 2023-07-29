Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.62.

NYSE AR opened at $26.68 on Friday. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

