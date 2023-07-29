AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR traded up $4.64 on Friday, hitting $123.78. The stock had a trading volume of 513,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $126.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

