Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $4.34

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Aragon has a total market cap of $187.22 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00014788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

