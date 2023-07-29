Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Raised by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources comprises approximately 6.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Arch Resources worth $42,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.80. 535,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,246. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $173.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 29.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $3.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

