Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.77.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that has completed Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Articles

