Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $33.43 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $33,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $107.13. 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

