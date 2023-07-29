Arrow Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

AROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

