Arrow Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.
Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
Arrow Financial stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.
AROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
