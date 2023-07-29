Arrow Financial Corp Has $51,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

