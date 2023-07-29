Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 135.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $10.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. 109,324,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,276,859. The company has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

