Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $36.83. 90,636,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,848,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $153.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

