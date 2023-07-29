Arrow Financial Corp Sells 517 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $150.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,386. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

