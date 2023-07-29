Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARCM stock remained flat at $99.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

