ASB Consultores LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.03. 2,716,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average of $281.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.