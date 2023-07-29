ASB Consultores LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,633,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 137,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 19,789 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,044,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,199,912. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.