ASB Consultores LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.