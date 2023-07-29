Aspire Wealth Management Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

