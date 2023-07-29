Aspire Wealth Management Corp Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.02. 446,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

