Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 1,623 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.17. 28,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $960.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $56.65.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

