AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Announces $0.93 Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZNCF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $140.84. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.89. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $153.10.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

