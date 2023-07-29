AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Announces $0.93 Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.
AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AZNCF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $140.84. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.89. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $153.10.
About AstraZeneca
