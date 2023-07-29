ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to C$49.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. ATCO has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.3556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

