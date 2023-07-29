Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 63,859 Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Juniper Networks comprises approximately 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 15,078,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,181. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

