Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pariax LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $12,969,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

