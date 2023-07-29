Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $883,000 Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,338 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 959,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 899,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 420,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 154,911 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 408,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period.

MLN opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

