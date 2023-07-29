Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $54.47 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $13.23 or 0.00045067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,738,119 coins and its circulating supply is 346,018,669 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

