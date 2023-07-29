Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 707,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.33%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after buying an additional 118,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avangrid by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 231,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 180,875 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

