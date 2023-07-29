Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 190 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.03. 2,716,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

