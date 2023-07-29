Aveo Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,897. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.