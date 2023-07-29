Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Avient updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Avient Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 761,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avient Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.