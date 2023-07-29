Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Avient updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.
Avient Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 761,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.
Avient Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
